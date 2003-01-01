Founded in 1966, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is the world’s largest professional society devoted to the study of kidney disease. Composed of 11,000 physicians and scientists, ASN promotes expert patient care, advances medical research, and educates the renal community. ASN also informs policymakers about issues of importance to kidney doctors and their patients. Each year, ASN provides nearly 500 research and travel grants. ASN annual meetings are attended by 14,000 physicians and researchers, and regional meetings are held throughout the year. The society publishes the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN) (impact factor 7.111), the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, the Nephrology Self-Assessment Program (NephSAP), ASN Kidney News, and Kidney Daily. JASN, established in 1990, publishes original articles of the highest quality that are relevant to the broad field of nephrology. CJASN, whose inaugural issue was in January 2006, is a journal dedicated to advancing the practice of renal medicine by reporting novel and rigorous clinical research.

Publisher American Society of Nephrology Website http://www.asn-online.org/ Impact factor 7.111 ()

