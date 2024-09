Journal of the American Society for Information Science and Technology (JASIST), a fully refereed scholarly and technical periodical, has been published continuously since 1950. Edited by Blaise Cronin, JASIST publishes reports of research and development in a wide range of subjects and applications in information science and technology.

Publisher American Society for Information Science and Technology Website http://www.asis.org/jasist.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA