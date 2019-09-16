The Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS) is a monthly journal publishing peer-reviewed original contributions on all aspects of surgery. These contributions include, but are not limited to, original clinical studies, review articles, and experimental investigations with clear clinical relevance. In general, case reports are not considered for publication. As the official scientific journal of the American College of Surgeons, JACS has the goal of providing its readership the highest quality rapid retrieval of information relevant to surgeons.

Publisher American College of Surgeons Website http://www.journalacs.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA