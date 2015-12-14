As the official publication of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Journal is dedicated to the clinical and continuing education needs of the entire dermatologic community and is internationally known as the leading journal in the field. Original, peer-reviewed articles cover clinical and investigative studies, treatments, new diagnostic techniques, and other topics relating to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the skin. Included are CME articles based on the Core Curriculum of the American Academy of Dermatology. The Journal is ranked 3rd of 43 journals in the Dermatology category in the 2009 Journal Citation Reports®, published by Thomson Reuters, and has an Impact Factor of 4.081. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is also recommended for purchase in the Brandon-Hill study, Selected List of Books and Journals for the Small Medical Library.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.eblue.org/ Impact factor 4.274 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA