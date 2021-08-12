The Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry is a peer-reviewed medical journal covering pediatrics and psychiatry published by Elsevier. It is the official journal of The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and is edited by Andrés Martin and James J. Hudziak. The journal covers research on a broad range of topics in pediatric psychiatry. According to the 2010 Journal Citation Reports, its impact factor is 5.148, ranking it 2nd among 107 journals in the category "Pediatrics" and 13th among 126 journals in the category "Psychiatry". It is abstracted and indexed in Pubmed and Web of Science.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA