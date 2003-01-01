The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the premier source for the practice and science of food, nutrition, and dietetics. The monthly, peer-reviewed journal presents original articles prepared by scholars and practitioners and is the most widely read professional publication in the field. The Journal focuses on advancing professional knowledge across the range of research and practice issues such as: nutritional science, medical nutrition therapy, public health nutrition, food science and biotechnology, foodservice systems, leadership and management, and dietetics education.

Publisher Elsevier Country United States History 1925-present Website http://www.andjrnl.org Impact factor 3.244 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA