The Journal of Systematic Palaeontology publishes papers which use systematics in ways that significantly advance our understanding of palaeogeography, palaeobiology, functional morphology, palaeoecology, biostratigraphy or phylogenetic relationships, as well as papers describing new or poorly understood fossil faunas and floras. Shorter contributions on technical or conceptual issues relating to systematic methodology and conservation issues are also welcome. However, papers that simply present systematic descriptions without attempting to explain their broader significance will not be published. Collections of thematic papers, such as those arising from symposia, are occasionally published, and these may have a more liberal remit.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis Group
Website
http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/tjsp20/current
Impact factor
3.000 (2011)

