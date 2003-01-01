The Journal of Sport & Exercise Psychology (JSEP) publishes research articles by leading world scholars that explore the interactions between psychology and exercise and sport performance, editorials about contemporary issues in the field, abstracts of current research on sport and exercise psychology, and book reviews. The Journal of Sport & Exercise Psychology is an official publication of the North American Society for the Psychology of Sport and Physical Activity (NASPSPA).

Publisher Human Kinetics Website http://journals.humankinetics.com/jsep

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA