Journal of Spinal Disorders & Techniques features peer-reviewed original articles on diagnosis, management, and surgery for spinal problems. Topics include degenerative disorders, spinal trauma, diagnostic anesthetic blocks, metastatic tumor spinal replacements, management of pain syndromes, and the use of imaging techniques in evaluating lumbar spine disorder. The journal also presents thoroughly documented case reports.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/pages/default.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA