The Journal of Sexual Medicine is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Wiley-Blackwell. It is the official journal for the International Society for Sexual Medicine and for the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health. The editor in chief is Irwin Goldstein. The Journal of Sexual Medicine covers basic science and clinical research studies in the psychological and biological aspects of male and female sexual function and dysfunction. It publishes articles in the following categories: The journal is abstracted and indexed in Academic Search, Chemical Abstracts Service, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, EMBASE, Index Medicus/MEDLINE, PubMed, PsycINFO, and the Science Citation Index Expanded. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2009 impact factor is 4.884, ranking it sixth out of 63 journals in the category "Urology & Nephrology".

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell History 2004-present Website http://www.wiley.com/bw/journal.asp?ref=1743-6095 Impact factor 4.884 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA