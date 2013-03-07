IEEE Journal on Selected Areas in Communications focuses on all telecommunications, including telephone, telegraphy, facsimile, and point-to-point television, by electromagnetic propagation, including radio; wire; aerial, underground, coaxial, and submarine cables; waveguides, communication satellites, and lasers; in marine, aeronautical, space, and fixed station services; repeaters, radio relaying, signal storage, and regeneration; telecommunication error detection and correction; multiplexing and carrier techniques; communication switching systems; data communications; and communication theory.

Publisher IEEE Website http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpl/RecentIssue.jsp?punumber=49 Impact factor 3.413 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA