The Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport is an international refereed research publication covering all aspects of sport science and medicine. The Journal considers for publication Original research and Review papers in the sub-disciplines relating generally to the broad sports medicine and sports science fields: sports medicine, sports injury (including injury epidemiology and injury prevention), physiotherapy, podiatry, physical activity and health, sports science, biomechanics, exercise physiology, motor control and learning, sport and exercise psychology, sports nutrition, public health (as relevant to sport and exercise), and rehabilitation and injury management. Manuscripts with an interdisciplinary perspective with specific applications to sport and exercise and its interaction with health will also be considered.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-science-and-medicine-in-sport/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA