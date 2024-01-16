The Journal of School Psychology publishes original empirical articles and critical reviews of the literature on research and practices relevant to psychological and behavioral processes in school settings. JSP presents research on intervention mechanisms and approaches; schooling effects on the development of social, cognitive, mental-health, and achievement-related outcomes; assessment; and consultation. Submissions from a variety of disciplines are encouraged.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/00224405 Impact factor 2.680 (2011)

