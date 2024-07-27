The Journal of Quaternary Science publishes original papers on any field of Quaternary research, and aims to promote a wider appreciation and deeper understanding of the earth's history during the last 2.58 million years. Papers from a wide range of disciplines appear in JQS including, for example, Archaeology, Botany, Climatology, Geochemistry, Geochronology, Geology, Geomorphology, Geophysics, Glaciology, Limnology, Oceanography, Palaeoceanography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, Palaeontology, Soil Science and Zoology. The journal particularly welcomes papers reporting the results of interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary research which are of wide international interest to Quaternary scientists. Short communications and correspondence relating to views and information contained in JQS may also be considered for publication.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1099-1417
Impact factor
2.308 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Quaternary Science

Lost lake sheds light on past and future water security

Nestled high in the Eastern Lesotho Highlands, scientists have uncovered fascinating evidence of an ancient mountain lake that flourished thousands of years ago. This discovery, made by Professor Jennifer Fitchett from the ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 24, 2024

0

8

Earliest evidence of cave lions in southern Europe discovered

Cave lions lived in what is now Italy around 660,000 to 610,000 years ago. This is confirmed by a metatarsal bone from the Notarchirico site near Venosa in the Basilicata region, which was discovered during a re-examination ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Jun 24, 2024

0

170

Canadian dire wolf fossil formally identified

A toothy grinned monster was lurking in the basement collection of a museum in Canada: The fossilized jaw of a beast that once roamed the bluffs along the South Saskatchewan River, competing with saber-toothed cats (Smilodon) ...

Ecology

report

Apr 11, 2023

0

1193

Evidence of slash-and-burn cultivation during the Mesolithic

As early as 9,500 years ago, people in Europe used slash-and-burn methods to make land usable for agriculture. This is shown by environmental data generated by scientists from the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution and ...

Archaeology

May 17, 2022

0

149

New discovery of the earliest known hippo fossil in the UK

A fossil of an extinct species of hippo that is over one million years old has been discovered in Somerset by researchers at Royal Holloway, University of London and the University of Leicester. This finding surpasses the ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Oct 4, 2021

0

104

page 1 from 3