The Journal of Politics, a leading general interest journal in political science, publishes theoretically innovative and methodologically diverse research in all subfields of the discipline including, but not limited to, American politics, comparative politics, formal theory, international relations, methodology, political theory, public administration and public policy. Our conceptions of theory and method are both broad and encompassing, and we welcome contributions from scholars around the world.

Publisher Southern Political Science Association Website http://www.journalofpolitics.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA