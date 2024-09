The Journal of Political Economy is an academic journal run by economists at the University of Chicago and published every two months by the University of Chicago Press. The journal publishes articles in both theoretical economics and empirical economics. It has been published since 1892 and is among the most prestigious journals in economics. Some of the most influential and well-read papers in economics have been published in the JPE, including:

Publisher University of Chicago Country US Website http://www.press.uchicago.edu/ucp/journals/journal/jpe.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA