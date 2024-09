Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics is a leading journal that focuses specifically on traumatic injuries to give you hands-on on coverage of a fast-growing field. You'll get articles that cover everything from the nature of injury to the effects of new drug therapies; everything from recommendations for more effective surgical approaches to the latest laboratory findings.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/pedorthopaedics/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA