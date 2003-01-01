The Journal of Pain and Symptom Management is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal that was established in 1986. It is a continuation of the PRN Forum (Pain Research News forum), a bimonthly journal published from 1982 to 1985. It is the official journal of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and the United States Cancer Pain Relief Committee. The journal covers clinical research related to "the relief of illness burden among patients afflicted with serious or life-threatening illness".

Publisher Elsevier History 1982-present Website http://www.jpsmjournal.com/home Impact factor 2.640 (2010)

