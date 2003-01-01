The Journal of Oncology Navigation and Survivorship (JONS) promotes reliance on evidence-based practices in navigating patients with cancer and there care givers through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. JONS also seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.

