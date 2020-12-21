The Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (JOEM) is a peer-reviewed monthly journal of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM). The Journal’s “in-depth, clinically oriented research articles and technical reports keep occupational and environmental medicine specialists up-to-date on new medical developments in the prevention, diagnosis, and rehabilitation of environmentally induced conditions and work-related injuries and illnesses.” JOEM was first published as the Journal of Occupational Medicine in 1959. Formerly known as the Journal of Occupational Medicine, the publication acquired its current name in 1995 because “the health implications of exposures are not just confined to workers in the occupational environment but extend to everyone in the general environment.”

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/joem/ Impact factor 1.980 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA