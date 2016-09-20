The Journal of Neurosurgery is an international, peer-reviewed neurosurgical journal, published by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (formerly the Harvey Cushing Society). It is the flagship of four journals produced monthly by the Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group. The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and publishes four, monthly, peer-reviewed neurosurgical journals, for a total of 48 issues per year.

Publisher
American Association of Neurological Surgeons
Website
http://thejns.org/loi/ped

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics

Graphene nanoribbons show promise for healing spinal injuries

The combination of graphene nanoribbons made with a process developed at Rice University and a common polymer could someday be of critical importance to healing damaged spinal cords in people, according to Rice chemist James ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 20, 2016

0

782