The Journal of Neurosurgery is an international, peer-reviewed neurosurgical journal, published by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (formerly the Harvey Cushing Society). It is the flagship of four journals produced monthly by the Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group. The Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and publishes four, monthly, peer-reviewed neurosurgical journals, for a total of 48 issues per year.

Publisher American Association of Neurological Surgeons Website http://thejns.org/loi/ped

