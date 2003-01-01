The Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry is a British medical journal published monthly by the BMJ Publishing Group Ltd. It aims to publish original research and reviews in common conditions in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery, and psychiatry. Its editor-in-chief is Martin Rossor. Every two months, it includes a supplement of reviews and educational material titled Practical Neurology. The journal was founded in 1920 by Samuel Alexander Kinnier Wilson as Journal of Neurology and Psychopathology.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA