The Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS) is a leading peer review journal for scientific research and literature pertaining to the field of neurointerventional surgery. The journal launch follows growing professional interest in neurointerventional techniques for the treatment of a range of neurological and vascular problems including stroke, aneurysms, brain tumors, and spinal compression.The journal is owned by SNIS and is also the official journal of the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) and the Interventional Chapter of the Australian and New Zealand Society of Neuroradiology (ANZSNR).

Publisher BMJ Website http://jnis.bmj.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA