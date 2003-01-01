The Journal of Neuro-Oncology is a multi-disciplinary journal encompassing basic, applied, and clinical investigations in all research areas as they relate to cancer and the central nervous system. It provides a single forum for communication among neurologists, neurosurgeons, radiotherapists, medical oncologists, neuropathologists, neurodiagnosticians, and laboratory-based oncologists conducting relevant research. The Journal of Neuro-Oncology does not seek to isolate the field, but rather to focus the efforts of many disciplines in one publication through a format which pulls together these diverse interests. More than any other field of oncology, cancer of the central nervous system requires multi-disciplinary approaches. To alleviate having to scan literally dozens of journals of cell biology, pathology, laboratory and clinical endeavours, JNO is a periodical in which current, high-quality, relevant research in all aspects of neuro-oncology may be found.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/oncology/journal/11060 Impact factor 3.214 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA