The goal of the Journal is as a forum for the interdisciplinary field of neural engineering where neuroscientists, neurobiologists and engineers can publish their work in one periodical that bridges the gap between neuroscience and engineering. The Journal publishes articles in the field of neural engineering at the molecular, cellular and systems levels.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Hand that 'sees' offers new hope to amputees

A new generation of prosthetic limbs which will allow the wearer to reach for objects automatically, without thinking—just like a real hand—are to be trialled for the first time.

Engineering

May 3, 2017

A brain-computer interface for controlling an exoskeleton

Scientists working at Korea University, Korea, and TU Berlin, Germany have developed a brain-computer control interface for a lower limb exoskeleton by decoding specific signals from within the user's brain.

Engineering

Aug 17, 2015

Pixels guide the way for the visually impaired

(Phys.org)—Images have been transformed into pixels and projected onto a headset to help the visually impaired in everyday tasks such as navigation, route-planning and object finding.

Engineering

Feb 28, 2013

