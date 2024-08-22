Journal of Natural History is an international journal publishing original research and reviews in evolutionary and general biology, and on the interaction of organisms with their environment. While maintaining a tradition of featuring classical taxonomic work in entomology and zoology and thereby providing a scientific basis for the application of systematics in biological control, agriculture, aquaculture, and medical and veterinary zoology, the journal also publishes papers on cladistics, experimental taxonomy, parasitology, ecology and behaviour. Papers which simply describe a single new species are not normally acceptable without additional justification.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/tnah20/current Impact factor 0.953 (2011)

