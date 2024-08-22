Journal of Natural History is an international journal publishing original research and reviews in evolutionary and general biology, and on the interaction of organisms with their environment. While maintaining a tradition of featuring classical taxonomic work in entomology and zoology and thereby providing a scientific basis for the application of systematics in biological control, agriculture, aquaculture, and medical and veterinary zoology, the journal also publishes papers on cladistics, experimental taxonomy, parasitology, ecology and behaviour. Papers which simply describe a single new species are not normally acceptable without additional justification.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis
Website
http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/tnah20/current
Impact factor
0.953 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Natural History

New giant deep-sea isopod discovered in the Gulf of Mexico

Researchers have identified a new species of Bathonymus, the famed genera of deep-sea isopods whose viral internet fame has made them the most famous aquatic crustaceans since Sebastian of "The Little Mermaid."

Plants & Animals

Aug 9, 2022

0

1194

Rare trophic eggs behind the success of snakehead fish?

Fish rarely feed their young. An exception are certain species of snakeheads whose offspring feed on trophic eggs provided by their parent. A new study shows that this exceptional adaptation developed in snakehead fish around ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 15, 2022

0

182

Toad disguises itself as deadly viper to avoid attack

The first study of a toad mimicking a venomous snake reveals that it likely imitates one of Africa's largest vipers in both appearance and behavior, according to results published in the Journal of Natural History.

Plants & Animals

Oct 20, 2019

0

883

New snake species hiding in plain sight

Samuel McDowell, the late herpetologist and professor at Rutgers-Newark, spent a good part of his life studying ground snakes in New Guinea. Forty years later, Sara Ruane – who joined the Department of Biological Sciences ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 21, 2017

0

181

page 1 from 2