The objective of the Journal of Nanoparticle Research is to disseminate knowledge of the physical, chemical and biological phenomena and processes in structures that have at least one lengthscale ranging from molecular to approximately 100 nm (or submicron in some situations), and exhibit improved and novel properties that are a direct result of their small size.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/materials/nanotechnology/journal/11051 Impact factor 2011 Impact Factor 3.287 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA