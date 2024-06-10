The Journal of Monetary Economics publishes important research contributions to a wide range of modern macroeconomic topics including work along empirical, methodological and theoretical lines. In recent years, these topics have been: asset pricing; banking, credit and financial markets; behavioral macroeconomics; business cycle analysis; consumption, labor supply, and saving; dynamic equilibria (theory and computational methods); economic growth and development; expectation formation, information and aggregate economic activity; fiscal shocks and fiscal policies; expectation formation; forecasting, macroeconometrics, and time series analysis; information and aggregate economic activity; international trade, exchange rates, and open economy macroeconomics; labor markets ; macroeconomic data and history; monetary policy; monetary theory; money demand and money supply behavior; optimal contracting and economic activity; productivity measurement and theory; pricing in product markets and labor markets; and real investment (inventories, fixed, human capital). The Journal of Monetary Economics has eight regular issues per year, with the Carnegie-Rochester Conference Series on Public Policy as the January and July issues.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-monetary-economics/
Impact factor
1.892 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Monetary Economics

For a smooth-running economy, rule of law matters

Countries in which courts more easily enforce contracts see less economic volatility overall than nations that don't adhere as well to the rule of law. That's the finding from a study by a finance researcher at The University ...

Economics & Business

Jun 3, 2022

0

91