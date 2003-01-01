The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics is a peer-reviewed academic journal covering research on the translation and validation of molecular discoveries in medicine into the clinical diagnostic setting, and the description and application of technological advances in the field of molecular diagnostic medicine, including studies in oncology, infectious diseases, inherited diseases, predisposition to disease, or the description of polymorphisms linked to disease states or normal variations; the application of diagnostic methodologies in clinical trials; and the development of new or improved molecular methods for diagnosis or monitoring of disease or disease predisposition. The journal is published by Elsevier on behalf of the American Society for Investigative Pathology and the Association for Molecular Pathology.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevierhealth.com/periodicals/jmdi/ Impact factor 4.219 (2010)

