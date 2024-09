The Journal of Molecular Biology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published weekly by Elsevier. It covers original scientific research concerning studies of organisms or their components at the molecular level. Some of the most highly cited articles that have appeared in the Journal of Molecular Biology since its inception in April 1959 include:

Publisher Elsevier History 1959–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/locate/jmb Impact factor 4.008 (2010)

