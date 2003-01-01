The Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology publishes work advancing knowledge of the mechanisms responsible for both normal and diseased cardiovascular function. To this end papers are published in all relevant areas. These include (but are not limited to): structural biology; genetics; proteomics; morphology; stem cells; molecular biology; metabolism; biophysics; electrophysiology; pharmacology and physiology. Papers are encouraged with both basic and translational approaches. The journal is directed not only to basic scientists but also to clinical cardiologists who wish to follow the rapidly advancing frontiers of basic knowledge of the heart and circulation.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/00222828 Impact factor 5.148 (2012)

