The Journal of Microbiological Methods publishes original articles, notes and review articles on novel and/or state-of-the-art methods as well as significant improvements to existing methods. Interesting applications of current methods will also be published. All aspects of microbiology excluding virology are covered. These include analytical microbiology, bioinformatics, biotechnology, biochemical microbiology, clinical microbiology, diagnostics, environmental microbiology, food monitoring and quality control, genomics, geomicrobiology, ground water microbiology, high through-put sequencing, human microbiome, infectious diseases, medical microbiology, metabolomics, metagenomics, metaproteomics, microbial diversity, microbial ecology, microbial genetics, microbial pathogenesis and immunology, microbial physiology, microbial ultra-structure, mycology, novel mathematical microbiology, parasitology, plant-microbe interactions, protein markers/profiles, proteomics, pyrosequencing, public health, radioisotopes as applied to microbiology, rumen microbiology, transcriptomics and veterinary microbiology.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-microbiological-methods/ Impact factor 2.018 (2011)

