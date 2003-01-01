The Journal of Medical Toxicology is the official print journal of the American College of Medical Toxicology. This international, peer-reviewed journal is dedicated to advancing the science and practice of medical toxicology, a medical subspecialty focusing on the diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisoning/toxicity and other adverse health effects resulting from medications, chemicals, occupational and environmental substances, and biological hazards. The journal publishes original articles, illustrative cases, review articles, and other special features.
- Publisher
- Springer
- Website
- http://www.springer.com/biomed/pharmaceutical+science/journal/13181