The Journal of Medical Toxicology is the official print journal of the American College of Medical Toxicology. This international, peer-reviewed journal is dedicated to advancing the science and practice of medical toxicology, a medical subspecialty focusing on the diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisoning/toxicity and other adverse health effects resulting from medications, chemicals, occupational and environmental substances, and biological hazards. The journal publishes original articles, illustrative cases, review articles, and other special features.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/biomed/pharmaceutical+science/journal/13181

