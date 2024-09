JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY (JMM), a journal of the Society for General Microbiology (SGM), is one of the leading peer-reviewed journals in the field, providing comprehensive coverage of medical, dental and veterinary microbiology and infectious diseases, including bacteriology, virology, mycology and parasitology.

Publisher Society for General Microbiology Website http://jmm.sgmjournals.org/ Impact factor 2.297 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA