Publisher
BMJ Group
Country
United Kingdom
History
1975-present
Website
http://jme.bmj.com/
Impact factor
1.20 (2009)

Journal of Medical Ethics

Study shows troubling rise in use of animals in experiments

Despite industry claims of reduced animal use as well as federal laws and policies aimed at reducing the use of animals, the number of animals used in leading U.S. laboratories increased a staggering 73 percent from 1997 ...

Feb 25, 2015

Feb 25, 2015

