Journal of Medical Entomology is published bimonthly in January, March, May, July, September, and November. The journal publishes reports on all phases of medical entomology and medical acarology, including the systematics and biology of insects, acarines, and other arthropods of public health and veterinary significance.

Publisher
Entomological Society of America
Website
http://www.entsoc.org/Pubs/Periodicals/JME

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Medical Entomology

New mosquito species reported in Florida

Another new mosquito species has made its way across the tropics into Florida, making a permanent home in at least three counties. Scientists are concerned because of the rate of new mosquitoes arriving in Florida and the ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 22, 2023

0

328

Ticks survive for 27 years in entomologist's lab

Food is necessary for survival, but an East African species of ticks adapted to survive without feeding for eight years. Not only did they live for a total of 27 years, but they healthily reproduced long after the last male ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 22, 2022

2

1435

Asian tiger mosquito gains ground in Illinois

Researchers report that the Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus, has become more abundant across Illinois in the past three decades. Its spread is problematic, as the mosquito can transmit diseases—like chikungunya or ...

Ecology

Jun 4, 2020

0

15

New records show spread of parasitic deer flies across the U.S.

With flattened bodies, grabbing forelegs and deciduous wings, deer keds do not look like your typical fly. These parasites of deer—which occasionally bite humans—are more widely distributed across the U.S. than previously ...

Plants & Animals

May 31, 2019

1

255

page 1 from 4