Journal of Medical Entomology is published bimonthly in January, March, May, July, September, and November. The journal publishes reports on all phases of medical entomology and medical acarology, including the systematics and biology of insects, acarines, and other arthropods of public health and veterinary significance.

Publisher Entomological Society of America Website http://www.entsoc.org/Pubs/Periodicals/JME

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA