Are you a mosquito magnet? Science says you might be
If you feel like you're the victim of itchy mosquito bites more often than others, it may not be all in your head.
Journal of Medical Entomology is published bimonthly in January, March, May, July, September, and November. The journal publishes reports on all phases of medical entomology and medical acarology, including the systematics and biology of insects, acarines, and other arthropods of public health and veterinary significance.
Plants & Animals
Aug 1, 2024
A species of exotic tick arrived in Ohio in 2021 in such huge numbers that their feeding frenzy on a southeastern farm left three cattle dead of what researchers believe was severe blood loss.
Ecology
Nov 3, 2023
A deep and significant genetic split was observed in the forensically important common green bottle fly, Lucilia eximia, which could have important implications for forensic and medical science, a new study published in the ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jul 26, 2023
Bluetongue virus, an incurable cattle and sheep-killing disease, is spread by tiny flies once thought to disappear in winter. New research demonstrates that though they are harder to find when it's cold, they remain active.
Ecology
Jul 3, 2023
Another new mosquito species has made its way across the tropics into Florida, making a permanent home in at least three counties. Scientists are concerned because of the rate of new mosquitoes arriving in Florida and the ...
Plants & Animals
Mar 22, 2023
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans.
Plants & Animals
Sep 28, 2022
Food is necessary for survival, but an East African species of ticks adapted to survive without feeding for eight years. Not only did they live for a total of 27 years, but they healthily reproduced long after the last male ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 22, 2022
South Florida appears to be home to yet another new invasive species—this one a mosquito that was last officially documented in the Florida Keys 75 years ago.
Plants & Animals
Feb 10, 2021
Researchers report that the Asian tiger mosquito, Aedes albopictus, has become more abundant across Illinois in the past three decades. Its spread is problematic, as the mosquito can transmit diseases—like chikungunya or ...
Ecology
Jun 4, 2020
With flattened bodies, grabbing forelegs and deciduous wings, deer keds do not look like your typical fly. These parasites of deer—which occasionally bite humans—are more widely distributed across the U.S. than previously ...
Plants & Animals
May 31, 2019
