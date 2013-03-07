This outstanding journal is devoted to stimulating and contributing to reasoned discussions of mass media ethics and morality among academic and professional groups in the various branches and subdisciplines of communication and ethics. By bridging the gap between academicians and professionals interested in issues concerning mass media, the journal stimulates mutually beneficial dialogues between these two groups. It publishes original essays exploring the philosophical bases of decisions, reports from empirical studies, and literature searches and reviews dealing with mass media content and the behavior of practitioners in journalism, broadcasting, public relations, advertising, and other mass communication disciplines.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/hmme20/current Impact factor 0.562 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA