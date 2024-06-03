The AMA is a professional association for individuals and organizations leading the practice, teaching and development of marketing knowledge worldwide.

Publisher
American Marketing Association
Website
http://www.marketingpower.com/AboutAMA/Pages/AMA%20Publications/AMA%20Journals/Journal%20of%20Marketing%20research/JournalofMark

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Marketing Research

Even a single negative review can sink a good product, says study

Online retailers have every reason to be concerned about negative reviews, as they severely reduce the appeal of a product. An extensive study by Marton Varga of Bocconi's Department of Marketing and Paulo Albuquerque (INSEAD), ...

Social Sciences

Dec 13, 2023

0

1

Five practices fight fake online reviews, build consumer trust

The right online review can win over a new customer or convince them to take their business elsewhere, but not every review is an honest product or service assessment. Bad actors looking to boost their sales have paid for ...

Economics & Business

Nov 3, 2023

0

3

Investment in the future: Making influencers affordable

Influencers with a large following are expensive and usually not interested in promoting unknown brands. This marketing channel is therefore largely inaccessible to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). Business professors ...

Social Sciences

Oct 12, 2023

0

4

page 1 from 12