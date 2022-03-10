Journal of Managerial Psychology (JMP) has a unique focus on the social impact of managerial psychology and concerns itself with the wider aspects of human resource management derived from the application of psychology theory and practice. The aim is to promote a dialogue between theory and practice, and to disseminate high quality quantitative and qualitative research to student and practitioners of management, psychology and allied fields.

Publisher Emerald Group Publishing Limited Website http://www.emeraldinsight.com/products/journals/journals.htm?id=jmp Impact factor 1.250 (2011)

