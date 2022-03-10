Journal of Managerial Psychology (JMP) has a unique focus on the social impact of managerial psychology and concerns itself with the wider aspects of human resource management derived from the application of psychology theory and practice. The aim is to promote a dialogue between theory and practice, and to disseminate high quality quantitative and qualitative research to student and practitioners of management, psychology and allied fields.

Publisher
Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Website
http://www.emeraldinsight.com/products/journals/journals.htm?id=jmp
Impact factor
1.250 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Managerial Psychology

The challenge of humor in the workplace for women

The workplace can be a serious place, and humor can be a valuable tool to lighten the mood. But using humor appropriately to lighten the moment can be tricky, especially for women.

Social Sciences

Mar 10, 2022

0

1

Should women 'man up' for male-dominated fields?

Women applying for a job in male-dominated fields should consider playing up their masculine qualities, indicates new research by Michigan State University scholars that's part of a series of studies on bias in the hiring ...

Social Sciences

Aug 7, 2014

0

0