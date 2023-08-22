The Journal of Lipid Research (JLR) focuses on the science of lipids in health and disease. The Journal emphasizes lipid function and the biochemical and genetic regulation of lipid metabolism. In addition, JLR publishes manuscripts on patient-oriented and epidemiological research relating to altered lipid metabolism, including modification of dietary lipids. The JLR aims to be on the forefront of the emerging areas of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics as they relate to lipid metabolism and function. The JLR covers biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, structural biology, genetics, genomics, immunology, metabolism, nutrition and clinical science as they relate to lipids. The following are representative areas covered in the Journal:

Publisher American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Website http://www.jlr.org/

