The Journal of Lipid Research (JLR) focuses on the science of lipids in health and disease. The Journal emphasizes lipid function and the biochemical and genetic regulation of lipid metabolism. In addition, JLR publishes manuscripts on patient-oriented and epidemiological research relating to altered lipid metabolism, including modification of dietary lipids. The JLR aims to be on the forefront of the emerging areas of genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics as they relate to lipid metabolism and function. The JLR covers biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, structural biology, genetics, genomics, immunology, metabolism, nutrition and clinical science as they relate to lipids. The following are representative areas covered in the Journal:

Removing belly fat before it sticks to you

Triglycerides, those fats that seem to be the bane of any diet, remain a mystery for many researchers. Plenty of them are in Big Macs, deep pan pizza and the like, but some are a necessity to fuel the body for daily activities.

Molecular & Computational biology

Mar 19, 2020

The yin and yang of cell signaling

Lysophospholipids (LysoPLs) are potent cellular signaling biomolecules that also maintain the structure, shape and fluidity of cell membranes.

Oncology & Cancer

Feb 18, 2019

Lipoproteins behave 'almost like a tiny Velcro ball'

Cholesterol carried in high-density lipoprotein particles, or HDL cholesterol, has been dubbed the good cholesterol, because people whose HDL levels are high have a lower risk of developing heart disease. That link was first ...

Biochemistry

Feb 14, 2019

A molecular look at nascent HDL formation

Oil and water don't mix. But our aqueous blood is full of different types of hydrophobic lipids—including cholesterol. In order to travel via the bloodstream, those lipids need to hitch a ride on an amphipathic carrier. ...

Biochemistry

Dec 5, 2018

New insights into the fuctions of fat metabolism

What happens when the body's fat stores are activated? With the support of the Austrian Science Fund FWF, the biochemist Ruth Birner-Grünberger investigated the complex interaction of activation and regulation in fat breakdown, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 14, 2017

