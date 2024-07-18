The Journal of Law and Economics is an academic journal published by the University of Chicago Press. It publishes articles on the economic analysis of regulation and the behavior of regulated firms, the political economy of legislation and legislative processes, law and finance, corporate finance and governance, and industrial organization. The journal is sponsored by the University of Chicago Law School.

Publisher University of Chicago Press Country United States History 1958-present Website http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/JLE/home.html

