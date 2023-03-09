The Journal of Labor Economics is an academic journal published quarterly by the University of Chicago Press on international research examining issues affecting the economy as well as social and private behavior. It covers various aspects of labor economics, including supply and demand of labor services, personnel economics, distribution of income, unions and collective bargaining, and labor markets and demographics. It is an official publication of the Society of Labor Economists. The Journal was first published in January 1983. Since then, 28 volumes and 120 issues have been published (as of August 19, 2010). In a 2009 working paper conducted by an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, The Journal of Labor Economics was ranked 8th out of 30 economic journals in terms of number of articles and citations. (The analysis included publications of these 30 journals between 2001 and 2008.)

Publisher
University of Chicago Press
Country
United States
History
1983-present
Website
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/JOLE/
Impact factor
2.244 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Labor Economics

Lack of support prolongs unemployment

Everyone has to call in sick at work at some point. With caseworkers at the employment office, however, a sudden absence has direct economic consequences for a third party: The people they support are unemployed on average ...

Social Sciences

Oct 8, 2020

0

4

Public boarding school—the way to solve educational ills?

Buffalo's chronically struggling school system is considering an idea gaining momentum in other cities: public boarding schools that put round-the-clock attention on students and away from such daunting problems as poverty, ...

Social Sciences

Apr 25, 2015

1

62

page 1 from 2