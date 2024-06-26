The Journal of Interpersonal Violence is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of criminology and focuses on the study of victims and perpetrators of interpersonal violence. The journal s editor-in-chief is Jon R. Conte (University of Washington). It was established in 1986 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. The Journal of Interpersonal Violence is abstracted and indexed in Scopus and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.354, ranking it 13 out of 43 journals in the category "Criminology & Penology", 14 out of 39 journals in the category "Family Studies", and 31 out of 67 journals in the category "Psychology, Applied".

Publisher SAGE Publications History 1986-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal200855 Impact factor 1.354 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA