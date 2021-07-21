The Journal of Internal Medicine is a Scandinavian medical journal published by Wiley-Blackwell and the Association for the Publication of the Journal of Internal Medicine, and edited by Ulf de Faire, an emeritus professor at the Karolinska Institute. The journal arose out of the Medicinskt Arkiv, which was founded in 1863 by Axel Key of the Karolinska Institute. After publishing three volumes, Medicinskt Arkiv was relaunched and renamed as Nordikst Medicinskt Arkiv in 1869. This journal split into Acta Medica Scandinavica and Acta Chiurgica Scandinavica in 1901. Acta Medica Scandinavica was renamed in 1989 to the Journal of Internal Medicine. It was previously published by Blackwell Publishing, then Wiley-Blackwell after their merger. The founding editor was Axel Key. The editor for 41 years from 1913-1957 was Israel Holmgren. He was succeeded by Birger Strandell, and Lars Erik Böttiger of Karolinska Hospital was editor from 1982 until around 1997. The journal has declined to impose embargoes on its press releases. An article published in the journal titled "Termination of intractable hiccups with digital rectal massage" co-won an IgNobel award in 2006.

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell History 1869–present Website http://www.jim.se/ Impact factor 5.942 (2009)

