The Journal of Immunology is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes basic and clinical studies in all aspects of immunology. It was founded by Arthur Fernandez Coca in 1915 (in cooperation with Edward B. Passano). It is the official journal of The American Association of Immunologists and published by The American Association of Immunologists.

Publisher The American Association of Immunologists Country United States History 1915--present Website http://www.jimmunol.org/ Impact factor 6.00 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA