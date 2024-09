The Journal of Huntington's Disease is a peer-reviewed medical journal that will be launched in 2012 and will cover research on Huntington's disease and related disorders. It will be published by IOS Press. The editors-in-chief are Blair R. Leavitt (University of British Columbia) and Leslie M. Thompson (University of California, Irvine).

Publisher IOS Press Website http://www.iospress.nl/journal/journal-of-huntingtons-disease/

