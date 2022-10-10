The Journal of Human Resources is among the leading journals in empirical microeconomics. Intended for scholars, policy makers, and practitioners, each issue examines research in a variety of fields including labor economics, development economics, health economics, and the economics of education, discrimination, and retirement. Founded in 1965, the JHR features articles that make scientific contributions in research relevant to public policy practitioners.

Publisher
The University of Wisconsin Press
Website
http://uwpress.wisc.edu/journals/journals/jhr.html
Impact factor
2.371 (2011)

Paid sick leave mandates hold promise in containing COVID-19

Paid sick leave (PSL) mandates like those found in the federal government's Families First Coronavirus Response Act may be helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study by health economists at Georgia State ...

Economics & Business

May 19, 2020

How your speech could impact your salary

Most Americans are aware that English sounds different throughout the country, and that those regional differences can contribute to widely held stereotypes. But a leading University of Chicago economist has uncovered how ...

Economics & Business

Nov 7, 2019

Increasing workplace diversity: It's simpler than you think

In the United States, nearly 90 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are white males, while less than four percent of CEOs are African American or Hispanic. With these numbers in mind, companies are constantly trying different strategies ...

Social Sciences

Aug 9, 2019

