Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds
A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers.
The Journal of Human Resources is among the leading journals in empirical microeconomics. Intended for scholars, policy makers, and practitioners, each issue examines research in a variety of fields including labor economics, development economics, health economics, and the economics of education, discrimination, and retirement. Founded in 1965, the JHR features articles that make scientific contributions in research relevant to public policy practitioners.
A new study provides the best evidence to date that scientists overall are most innovative and creative early in their careers.
Social Sciences
Oct 10, 2022
1
513
School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting ...
Social Sciences
Aug 8, 2022
0
8
School field trips have been part of the educational experience for children across the nation for decades. While many school administrators believe there's intrinsic value in letting students develop socially with out-of-classroom ...
Education
Feb 18, 2022
0
13
Robots aren't a man's best friend, statistically speaking. They worsen the economic stature of men and, in the process, alter marital status and ultimately marital fertility.
Social Sciences
Nov 24, 2021
0
8
In recent years, debate has been intensifying over whether the noncompete agreements some companies use to bind employees help or hurt workers. It's an issue management professor Evan Starr at the University of Maryland's ...
Economics & Business
Dec 7, 2020
0
3
Previous research seems to show the tendency of women to sabotage themselves in order to earn less than their husbands. But a closer look at the data reveals that might not be the case.
Social Sciences
Oct 15, 2020
0
3
Paid sick leave (PSL) mandates like those found in the federal government's Families First Coronavirus Response Act may be helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study by health economists at Georgia State ...
Economics & Business
May 19, 2020
0
4
Most Americans are aware that English sounds different throughout the country, and that those regional differences can contribute to widely held stereotypes. But a leading University of Chicago economist has uncovered how ...
Economics & Business
Nov 7, 2019
0
22
In the United States, nearly 90 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are white males, while less than four percent of CEOs are African American or Hispanic. With these numbers in mind, companies are constantly trying different strategies ...
Social Sciences
Aug 9, 2019
0
7
The Behavioral Insights and Parenting Lab at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy recently published in the Journal of Human Resources results from a study showing that using text messages to help parents ...
Social Sciences
Aug 9, 2018
0
11