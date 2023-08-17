The Journal of Herpetology accepts manuscripts on the biology of amphibians and reptiles, with emphasis on behavior, biochemistry, conservation, ecology, evolution, morphology, physiology, and systematics. Papers on captive breeding, new techniques or sampling methods, limited natural history observations (i.e., isolated behavioral or morphological descriptions that are not placed in a broader ecological or comparative context), geographic range extensions, and essays are generally not suitable. Consult the Editor prior to submitting a paper if you have doubts as to its suitability.

Publisher The Society for the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles Website http://www.bioone.org/loi/hpet Impact factor 1.077 (2011)

