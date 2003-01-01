The Journal of GLBT Family Studies is the first journal to address the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals in the context of the family. The journal publishes original research, as well as theoretical and review papers on topics exploring the impact of sexual orientation and gender identity on all aspects of family experience – including family structure, relationships, communication, therapy, and functioning.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/wgfs20/current

