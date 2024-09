The Journal of General Internal Medicine is a peer-reviewed medical journal established in 1986 and covering internal medicine in general. It is published by Springer and is the official journal of the Society of General Internal Medicine. Its 2008 impact factor was 2.72, ranking it 25th out of 107 in the Journal Citation Reports category "Medicine, general & internal".

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/internal/journal/11606 Impact factor 2.761 (2010)

